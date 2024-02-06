Mark Gustafson Dies At 64: Oscar-Winning Director Dead After Suffering A Massive Heart Attack

The world of films has been put into a state of gloom by the sudden death of Mark Gustafson. As per reports he died after suffering a massive heart attack. He, along with Guillermo Del Toro directed the 2022’s Oscar-winning animated feature ‘Pinocchio’. He was just 64.
It was Guillermo Del Toro only who took to social media to inform the world of the passing away of his dearest friend, Mark Gustafson. The two of them were even together on the Oscar stage when they accepted the prestigious Academy Award. Guillermo Del Toro didn’t hide back his tears. He took to social media to share his feelings in a long thread on X (Formerly Twitter).
Guillermo Del Toro wrote, “I admired Mark Gustafson, even before I met him. A pillar of stop motion animation- a true artist. A compassionate, sensitive and mordantly witty man. A Legend- and a friend that inspired and gave hope to all around him. He passed away yesterday. Today we honor and miss him (sic).”
The two were friends for a really long time and it was because of this bonding and friendship that they shared that they were able to create such cinematic marvel onscreen.
“He leaves behind a Titanic legacy of animation that goes back to the very origins of Claymation and that shaped the career and craft of countless animators. He leaves friends and colleagues and a historic filmography. Prayers and thoughts go to his beloved wife, Jennifer (sic),” Guillermo Del Toro went on to add.
Taking a popular quote, Guillermo Del Toro tried to emphasise on the enormity of the loss that he, the family and the entire world is going to face due to the death of Mark Gustafson. He wrote, “They say- "Never meet your heroes..." I disagree. You cannot be disappointed by someone being human... We all are. Burning the midnight oil during postproduction, or doing daily animation turnovers via Zoom during COVID or being trapped in an elevator in a Cinema in London... (sic).”
“I am as glad to have met Mark, the human as I was honored to have met the artist. As I said, I admired him before I met him. I loved having had the chance to share time and space with him during the highs and the lows. Always and forever (sic),” he concluded the heartfelt post.
Besides his laurels at the Academy Awards, Mark Gustafson was also the recipient of a Primetime Emmy Award. He was also nominated for the Emmys three other times as well. He even won a BAFTA award and two Annie Awards.
Mark Gustafson’s genius shall be sorely missed. May he rest in peace.