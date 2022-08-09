Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Manushi Chhillar: 'Tehran' Gives Me Chance To Present Completely Different Avatar

Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar, who recently made her debut with the period film 'Samrat Prithviraj', has been cast opposite John Abraham for the film 'Tehran'.

Manushi Chhillar
Manushi Chhillar IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 11:18 pm

Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar, who recently made her debut with the period film 'Samrat Prithviraj', has been cast opposite John Abraham for the film 'Tehran'.

The actress feels grateful that she is getting to portray different roles that allow her to explore more as an actor and showcase her acting credentials to people.

'Tehran' is inspired by true events and the actress has already started working on the second schedule of the film.

Shedding light on the film's progress, she said in a statement, "Yes, I have started the second schedule of my film 'Tehran' with John Abraham."

She shared that getting to experiment and taking up diverse roles in the early phase of her career brings in a certain validation to her, "'Tehran' is a project that I'm extremely excited about as it not only gives me a chance to present myself in a new avatar but will also allow me to learn and grow as an actor, given the role I have in the film."

The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, who has been "hugely supportive" towards Manushi, as she is still getting acquainted with the world of cinema.

"It was really heart-warming to receive so much love after my first look from Tehran dropped. It's fun to experiment with roles and I hope I get to challenge myself even more", the actress added.

A Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films, 'Tehran' has been directed by Arun Gopalan, written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Miss World Manushi Chhillar Samrat Prithviraj John Abraham Tehran Maddock Films Dinesh Vijan Arun Gopalan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Darlings’ On Netflix Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah’s Brilliant Act Saves This Satire On Domestic Violence

‘Darlings’ On Netflix Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah’s Brilliant Act Saves This Satire On Domestic Violence

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu