Manushi Chhillar On ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ Audition: Was Given Deepika Padukone’s ‘Bajirao Mastani’ Scene

Actress Manushi Chhillar has been in the news for her debut performance in ‘Samrat Prithviraj’. Chhillar has an interesting anecdote about how she bagged the role. Not many would know that she was given a scene of actress Deepika Padukone from ‘Bajirao Mastani’.

Chhillar, who is playing the role of Princess Sanyogita in ‘Samrat Prithviraj', said, “Everything about my debut in the film about Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s life and daredevilry is special. I remember I had the most intense and challenging audition for the film because I was given a scene that Deepika Padukone performed incredibly in Bajirao Mastani. I knew I had to do a good job for me to get Prithviraj and thankfully Adi sir, my director Chandraprakash ji, Shanoo Sharma and the team at YRF were impressed by my effort.”

Chhillar grabbed headlines after she won the coveted Miss World crown 17 years after actress Priyanka Chopra last won it for India.

Talking about her reaction after landing the role in ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, Chhillar said, “I was contacted after the audition and informed that I have landed this big debut. I was elated. It was a validation that I could chase my dreams in this industry if I put my best foot forward and constantly hone my skills to establish myself as a good actor.”

For the unversed, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ has been directed by filmmaker Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television show ‘Chanakya’ and the critically acclaimed film ‘Pinjar’. Actor Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of the warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. Actors Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt also play important characters in the movie. The film was released in theatres on June 3. The reviews, however, have been pretty mixed and the box-office collections haven’t been as much as the pre-reports had predicted.