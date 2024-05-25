Art & Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee Reveals He Struggles To Understand Christopher Nolan's Films; Here's Why

Manoj Bajpayee said he doesn't understand Christopher Nolan and his concept of time but he is trying by reading more about it.

Instagram
Manoj Bajpayee Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Manoj Bajpayee who made his acting debut in Shekhar Kapur's 'Bandit Queen' is one of the versatile actors of the industry. Post his debut, Manoj appeared in several critically acclaimed films like 'Satya', 'Shool, 'Zubeidaa', 'Pinjar', 'Bhonsle' and 'Aligarh' among others. He made his OTT debut with Raj and DK's spy series, 'The Family Man' with which Manoj 2.0 was born. In an interview, the National award-winning actor revealed that he doesn't understand filmmaker Christopher Nolan's movies.

In an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia for his YouTube podcast, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor said that doesn't understand Nolan and his concept of time but he is trying. He also said he didn't understand Cillian Murphy starrer 'Oppenheimer'.

When Manoj was asked about his favourite Christopher's movie and why, he shared, “Yaar dekho, Nolan mujhe samajh nahi aate zyada, main aapko sach me batau. Time ka jo concept hai na, mujhe samajhne me thodi dikkat hoti hai. Lekin koshish kar rha hu, uspe kuchh padh ke, usko samajhne ki. Oppenheimer mujhe zyada samajh nahi aati (Honestly speaking, I do not get Nolan and his films. I struggle to understand the concept of time. But I am trying to understand and learn by reading more about it. I don't understand Oppenheimer either).”

He continued, “Fir wo ek film thi unki war waali, World War 2 pe, Dunkirk. The one thing that has always disturbed me is the concept of war. LOC Kargil mujhe karte hue bhi pareshani ho rhi thi. Log marte hain, ek dusre ko log maar rhe hote hain. Bohot disturbing sachhai hai (Then he made a war film called Dunkirk based on World War 2. The one thing that has always disturbed me is the concept of war. When I acted in LOC Kargil, I found it really hard to do. People die and they kill each other. This is a very disturbing reality).”

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee's recent release is 'Bhaiyya Ji' that has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. He will be next seen in 'The Family Man 3' and Raam Reddy's Indian-American co-production 'The Fable'.

