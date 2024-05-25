Manoj Bajpayee Reveals He Struggles To Understand Christopher Nolan's Films; Here's Why

He continued, “Fir wo ek film thi unki war waali, World War 2 pe, Dunkirk. The one thing that has always disturbed me is the concept of war. LOC Kargil mujhe karte hue bhi pareshani ho rhi thi. Log marte hain, ek dusre ko log maar rhe hote hain. Bohot disturbing sachhai hai (Then he made a war film called Dunkirk based on World War 2. The one thing that has always disturbed me is the concept of war. When I acted in LOC Kargil, I found it really hard to do. People die and they kill each other. This is a very disturbing reality).”