Art & Entertainment

Manisha Rani Jets Off To Chandigarh For Music Video Shoot

The winner of celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' season 11, Manisha Rani, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday, as she jetted off to Chandigarh for the shoot of a music video.

Advertisement

I
IANS
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Manisha Rani Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The winner of celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' season 11, Manisha Rani, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday, as she jetted off to Chandigarh for the shoot of a music video.

The social media influencer was seen wearing a white crop top, pastel blue crop jacket and wide legged blue denims.

Manisha kept her long tresses open and accessorised the look with black sunglasses, and carried a brown backpack.

Talking to the paparazzi, Manisha said: "Aaj mai ja rahi hun Chandigarh, ek music video ki shooting hai uske liye (I am going to Chandigarh for the shoot of a music video)."

Advertisement

However, she did not reveal the details of the project.

Manisha was also the runner up of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'. She has been a part of music videos like 'Tinkiya', 'Jamna Paar', 'Tu Duniya Meri', 'Nazar Na Lage', and 'Baarish Ke Aane Se'.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'The Great Indian Kapil Show': Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Father Rishi Kapoor Beating Him When He Was 9
  2. Sports World Live: Jannik Sinner Beats Grigor Dimitrov, Lifts Miami Open Title
  3. 'Student Of The Year 3': Karan Johar Reveals 'Nocturnal Burger' Director Reema Maya Will Helm The Web Series
  4. Sena Versus Sena: Mapping Shiv Sena's Ideological Birth, Reign And Split Identity
  5. Women's League Cup: Arsenal Win Record 7th Title, End Chelsea's Quadruple Hopes
  6. Hop, Skip, Slip: Navigating Alliances With Nitish Kumar-Led Party
  7. April Fool's Day: Famous Pranks From Bollywood Movies Which Will Make You Go ROFL
  8. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News LIVE: Delhi CM Sent To 15-Day Judicial Custody; ED Says He's 'Totally Uncooperative'