The entire cast of ‘Heeramandi’, including Manisha Koirala and her co-stars Sonkshi Sinha, Richa Chadda, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal, were present at the ‘Next of Netflix’ event in Mumbai on Thursday. On the occasion, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the show makers released exciting character posters of the cast.
At the event, Manisha Koirala even talked about reuniting with Bhansali 28 years after starring in his debut feature ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’ in 1996 along with Salman Khan.
Manisha shared that she has seen SLB growing into a “maestro”, and said, “We all have tried to do our best because we are working with a master. To be working with Sanjay 25 years after his first film, Khamoshi, it can’t get better than that. It’s been a humongous journey, I’ve seen him grow as an artist, as a maestro, as a genius, he is India’s best, he is the greatest filmmaker in India. We are lucky to be working, sweating and trying to perfect our act. We are dying to show it to everybody.”
Sonakshi, meanwhile, shared her experience working with Manisha, and said, “The body of work that she has behind her, the work that she has done and the films of hers that we have seen, she is so respected, stunning, beautiful, elegant, just wow. When I worked with her, I realised she is a beautiful person, just the way she conducts herself on set. Watching her and being with her in the same frame was such a pleasure. I hope I can do it soon. It was an honour working with her.”
Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadda, and Sharmin all praised SLB for casting them as leading ladies on the show, which will be released on Netflix later this year.