‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’: Character Posters Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Leading Ladies Out

The anticipation for Netflix and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, which is one of the most awaited series, is at an all-time high. Adding to the excitement, the makers released the captivating character posters for each of the leading ladies of the show, at the Next on Netflix India event, hosted on February 29. And we must say, the posters are a testament to the opulence and grandeur of the series, and gives a glimpse into the world of its characters.
The character posters show Manisha Koirala's illustrious Mallikajaan, Sonakshi Sinha's resplendent Fareedan, Richa Chadha's enchanting Lajjo, Aditi Rao Hydari's graceful Bibbojaan, Sanjeeda Shaikh's captivating Waheeda, and Sharmin Segal's radiant Alamzeb. All of them are all set to give fabulous performances in this upcoming series.
Check out the character posters here:
Prerna Singh, CEO at Bhansali Productions, shared, “As makers, the aspect of storytelling which we enjoy the most is being able to portray characters that are profound and flawed in their own way, and have viewers empathise with them regardless. Very soon, the doors to ‘Heeramandi’ will open to one and all & you will get to see the magic that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has created with Heeramandi.”
Helmed by one of the most loved filmmakers in India, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ marks a milestone for him as he is making his debut in the streaming space. Now the audience cannot wait to witness his visually stunning narratives. Not to miss, he is bringing together a powerhouse of talent in his story about Heeramandi, a district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.