‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’: Character Posters Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Leading Ladies Out

The anticipation for Netflix and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, which is one of the most awaited series, is at an all-time high. Adding to the excitement, the makers released the captivating character posters for each of the leading ladies of the show, at the Next on Netflix India event, hosted on February 29. And we must say, the posters are a testament to the opulence and grandeur of the series, and gives a glimpse into the world of its characters.