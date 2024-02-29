Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his grand and evocative filmmaking style that pours off the big screens. Now, prior to making his OTT debut with the highly-awaited ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,’ the director shed light on it, referring to it as his “biggest” project, and acknowledged the significant shift to creating a series where each episode is crafted as a cinematic masterpiece.
During a press conference held recently, Bhansali highlighted the grandeur of the upcoming project. He said, “I’ve made big films. I enjoy making those big-scale films, and it comes naturally to me. But while shifting to digital, I’ve taken it up a notch. ‘Heeramandi’ is my biggest project; I wanted to make it really special, and I have surprised myself with this one.”
The series will showcase a massively talented and gorgeous cast comprising Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal, who will embody grace on screen, and add to the charm of ‘Heeramandi.’
Ahead of the series debut, an intriguing aspect of ‘Heeramandi’ is scheduled to be revealed at the Next on Netflix India event on February 29. “This is not just a series; it’s a world, and I am eager for audiences worldwide to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of ‘Heeramandi’ on Netflix,” Bhansali further said. The upcoming series also marks his first-collaboration with OTT giant Netflix.
Talking about the plot of the film, the series showcases various power struggles in Heeramandi, a diamond district located in Lahore (now part of Pakistan), and is set against the broader context of the pre-independent India. The show is set to be shown from the eyes of courtesans.
In an earlier interview, the filmmaker had stated that ‘Heeramandi’ has been one of his most important projects. He had said, “This is an epic, first-of-its-kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing ‘Heeramandi’ to audiences all over the world.”
An official announcement regarding its release date is highly-awaited by all.