In an earlier interview, the filmmaker had stated that ‘Heeramandi’ has been one of his most important projects. He had said, “This is an epic, first-of-its-kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing ‘Heeramandi’ to audiences all over the world.”