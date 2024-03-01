Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Love Story Started Over Crabs For Lunch At Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Home

It was on 'Koffee With Karan' that Ranveer and Deepika, who had been tight-lipped about their relationship before marriage, spilled the beans about how the chemistry brewed between the two. When the show's host, Karan Johar, asked Ranveer if he had walked onto the film's sets thinking that Deepika was going to be a part of his life, he said "no" instantaneously. Deepika then intervened and asked him not to reply.