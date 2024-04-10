Manisha Koirala is making headlines for her upcoming release – ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’. In this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, the actor will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. This web series will mark her second collaboration with the ‘Padmavat’ director after ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’. At a recent appearance, Koirala mentioned that she enjoys working with Bhansali and she waited for 28 years to receive a second offer from him.
At the recent trailer launch of ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, Manisha Koirala talked about how excited she was to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali once again. She said, “I waited 28 years for Sanjay to call me and it’s been a pleasure. It’s an honour to be working with that genius. A lot of hard work and pyaar mohabbat has gone into making ‘Heermandi’. We have made the show with so much love, and we expect you all to love it.”
The actor also talked about her character. She will be playing the role of Mallikajaan. Talking about her role, she revealed, “It was possible only because of a genius like Sanjay Leela Bhansali who was behind the camera. He directed each of us so minutely and with a lot of detail that we looked so good. We don’t know what we have done. He extracts it from you. I have always been a director’s actor, and cinema is a director’s medium, but when you’re on a Bhansali set, you have to give your extra.”
‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ is a period drama that revolves around courtesans. Apart from Koirala, the web series stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chaddha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal. They will be seen playing the role of tawaifs. On the other hand, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman are set to play the Nawabs. It will be available to stream on Netflix from May 1 onwards.