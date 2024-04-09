‘Heeramandi’ Trailer Review: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Promises A Hard-Hitting Show Amidst Grandeur And Opulence

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is here with his next magnum opus, ‘Heeramandi’. He had described ‘Heeramandi’ as his biggest project ever during an interview with Netflix CEO, Ted Sarandos. The 8-part series is SLB’s first foray into the web series space. The trailer was released now and it has already taken people all over the world by storm. The grandeur and the opulence shown in the series coupled with the ace filmmaker’s terrific attention to detail makes the Netflix show a must watch.
Check out the trailer right here:
For the unversed, ‘Heeramandi’ is a period drama about the lives of tawaifs (prostitutes) at the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore. It is set during the Indian independence movement. While the web show has been making headlines for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it is also the star cast that’s keeping things interesting. Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal are the main leads of the show. Not to forget, it also has Farida Jalal, Vaishnavi Ganatra, Taha Shah Badussha, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, Jason Shah, Indresh Malik, Shruti Sharma and many others as part of the recurring cast members. Fardeen Khan is making his grand return to cinema after almost 14 years of staying away from films. Also, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman, the father-son duo, are going to be seen onscreen together after a really long time.
Besides Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the show also has Mitakshara Kumar as the director. While the stories about the film have been going around for almost 5 years now, it was actually conceptualised around 2007-2008. The project was officially announced in 2021 with the shooting started from June 2022 and finally coming to an end after a year in June 2023.
‘Heeramandi’ is set to release on Netflix on May 1. Are you excited to see SLB’s magnum opus? Share your thoughts with us.