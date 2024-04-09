‘Heeramandi’ Trailer Review: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Promises A Hard-Hitting Show Amidst Grandeur And Opulence

For the unversed, ‘Heeramandi’ is a period drama about the lives of tawaifs (prostitutes) at the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore. It is set during the Indian independence movement. While the web show has been making headlines for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it is also the star cast that’s keeping things interesting. Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal are the main leads of the show. Not to forget, it also has Farida Jalal, Vaishnavi Ganatra, Taha Shah Badussha, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, Jason Shah, Indresh Malik, Shruti Sharma and many others as part of the recurring cast members. Fardeen Khan is making his grand return to cinema after almost 14 years of staying away from films. Also, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman, the father-son duo, are going to be seen onscreen together after a really long time.