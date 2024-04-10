The makers of ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, after teasing the audience with songs, teasers, and first looks of its leading ladies and men, have finally unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited series, which marks SLB’s first outing in the world of OTT.
However, what caught everyone by surprise was the character Wali Mohammad played by Fardeen Khan. The actor is all set to make a comeback to acting after a 14-year hiatus, and as soon as his first-look poster as Wali Mohammad was revealed, fans could not keep calm and were excited to see him on the screen.
Coming to Fardeen, at the star-studded trailer launch of the show on Tuesday, the actor talked about his return to screen, and said, “It’s been a very long gap for me, it’s been almost 14 years. I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity to work with this stellar star cast and a platform like Netflix and of course the man himself, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I couldn’t have hoped for a better opportunity as an actor to return to the screen.”
Fardeen, who was last seen in 2010 film ‘Dulha Mil Gaya’, further added that his characters are “intricate”. He stated, “For me, working in Heeramandi and with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is something I have never done before. There’s nobody who works with emotion the way Sanjay sir does because he has an intuitive understanding of them. The age that I am in, it was the perfect role for me to come back to the screen,” he added.
He also asserted that working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali can be daunting yet rewarding. “It’s daunting to work with him; at the same time, when you see it all together, it just all makes sense,” said the actor, as he quipped, “I’m getting emotional now!”
‘Heeramandi’, which stars an ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman, will release on Netflix on May 1.