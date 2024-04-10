Fardeen, who was last seen in 2010 film ‘Dulha Mil Gaya’, further added that his characters are “intricate”. He stated, “For me, working in Heeramandi and with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is something I have never done before. There’s nobody who works with emotion the way Sanjay sir does because he has an intuitive understanding of them. The age that I am in, it was the perfect role for me to come back to the screen,” he added.