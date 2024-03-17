Did Fardeen Khan Suffer Hand Injury? Actor Spotted With A Cast

Recently, actor Fardeen Khan attended an art exhibition in Mumbai. On Saturday, Laila Khan Furniturewalla hosted the event. Her friends and family including Fardeen Khan, Zayed and Malaika Khan, and Sussanne Khan among others were present. In the pics, we can see Fardeen with an arm cast on his right hand that hints that he injured his hand. Whether it was just a minor injury or he underwent surgery, nothing much is known yet.
Fardeen was in a black jacket that he wore over a tee and paired it with white pants. He also wore a cool pair of glasses to complete his look. Zayed was in a suit while Sussanne was in a black crop top and denim pants.
On the work front, Fardeen Khan was last seen in 2010 in 'Dulha Mil Gaya' alongside Sushmita Sen. During his break from showbiz, Fardeen put on weight but later he went through a huge body transformation. The 'No Entry' actor returns to his form and looks handsome and fit. Fans are eagerly waiting for his comeback now. It is said that he is set to make a comeback to screens with a horror drama, 'Visfot'.
As per a report in ETimes, talking about the comeback previously, Fardeen told, “I am very excited about Visfot. My dear friend Sanjay Gupta, with whom I have worked before, is producing the film, and Kookie Gulati, with whom I have shot an ad before, is directing it. The film is the Hindi remake of the Venezuelan film Rock Paper Scissors. I haven’t attempted a role like this before. It is a story told in 24 hours and is a fast-paced crime thriller. I am very excited for it to come out soon.”
There have been no updates about the film for long.
There are also reports that Fardeen Khan is part of Akshay Kumar starrer 'Khel Khel Mein' which is a comedy film directed by Mudassar Aziz. It will mark Fardeen's reunion with Akshay after 'Heyy Baby'. Vaani Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu are also said to be part of it.