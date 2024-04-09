In case you didn’t know, ‘Maidaan’ is based on the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, whose mentorship and leadership led the Indian football team to win the Asian Games of 1951 and 1962. The actor will be portraying the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, shedding light on the story of this unsung hero who played a pivotal role in the sports scene in India, elevating football and bringing honour to the nation.