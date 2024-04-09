Art & Entertainment

'Maidaan': Ajay Devgn's Upcoming Sports Drama Movie Postponed, To Now Release On THIS Date

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' is set to have only evening shows on April 10, with a broader release scheduled for April 11.

Instagram
'Maidaan' Photo: Instagram
Ajay Devgn is actively preparing for the release of his upcoming film ‘Maidaan.’ The sports drama, originally slated for release on April 10, has now been postponed. The actor took to his social media handle on the evening of April 8 to unveil a new poster and provide further updates on the film’s release.

The makers of the film have now changed the film’s full-scale release by a day. ‘Maidaan’ will now hit theatres on April 11 on the occasion of Eid, and will yet again clash with Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ at the box office.

Sharing the new poster, Devgn captioned it, “Mark your calendars! #Maidaan release across cinemas in India on 10th April, with special previews starting 6pm onwards. Full scale release to follow on the Eid holiday on 11th April. Reserve your seats now!”

Take a look here:

In addition to Ajay Devgn, the film also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and several other young actors.

In case you didn’t know, ‘Maidaan’ is based on the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, whose mentorship and leadership led the Indian football team to win the Asian Games of 1951 and 1962. The actor will be portraying the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, shedding light on the story of this unsung hero who played a pivotal role in the sports scene in India, elevating football and bringing honour to the nation.

Why this movie has garnered much attention is also because some section of social media users have made comparisons between this film and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 2007 ‘Chak De! India.’ The latter narrates the story of a former hockey player-turned-coach, who tries to redeem himself by leading the national women’s hockey team in India to a huge international win.

'Maidaan', 'Chak De India' - IMDb
Amit Sharma’s biographical sports drama ‘Maidaan’ will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, and will be available to watch at theatres near you starting April 11.

