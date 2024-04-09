Watch: 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Makes A Strategic Shift For Eid Release, Now Hitting Theatres On THIS Date

The past few days have been rife with drama and excitement surrounding the highly-anticipated release of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’ Just a few hours before its theatrical debut, the creators of the action film have officially changed its release date by a day. The movie will now be hitting theatres on April 11, 2024.
Taking to social media handles, the movie’s lead actors, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who are currently in the UAE, announced that their film would be delayed by a day to lure more people in on account of Eid and make the most of the festivities. Business typically slows down in the pre-Eid period, which prompted the team to schedule the theatrical release of their film on Eid, April 11.
Have a look at the dynamic duo making the announcement, and thoroughly explaining the reason for the delay. “Bade aur Chote aur poori Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ki team ki taraf se aap sab ko advance mein Eid Mubarak. Dekhiye #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan on Eid with your entire family, now releasing on 11th April, only in cinemas,” they captioned it.
The team also released a new poster with the new release date printed on it.
Contrary to previous reports suggesting paid previews would commence on April 10, a recent update indicates that the team will not be hosting any preview shows that day at all.
“After contemplating on a full-day release on April 10, the makers had zeroed down on a theatrical release post 6 pm on April 10. However, in a sudden turn of events, team ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ has now decided to delay the film to April 11,” a source informed Bollywood Hungama, further adding, “With Pre-Eid, there is always a risk of the audience not stepping into the hall. That aside, BMCM is a film loaded with twists and turns as makers have not opened up the core plot of the film. The makers want the audience to watch their film with an open mind and hence, the decision of a full day release on April 11.”
The release of Ali Abbas Zafar’s film will now coincide with the National Holiday of Eid, allowing the film to capitalize on a four-day opening weekend.