The makers of ‘Maidaan’ shared a video titled ‘Team India Hain Hum.’ In the video, Ajay Devgn opened up about the film and also shared what got his interest. He talked about how surprised he was when he learned about the story of Syed Abdul Rahim. He said it was not just him but also the players in that team who changed the course of football in the 50s and 60s. He added that this is why he wanted to do the film as he wants more people to know about this story.