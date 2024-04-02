After the success of ‘Shaitaan’, Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of ‘Maidaan.’ This sports biopic is based on the life of coach Syed Abdul Rahim who took the Indian football team to the Asian Games in 1951 and 1962. In a recent interview, Devgn opened up about the film and revealed that he did not know much about this story.
The makers of ‘Maidaan’ shared a video titled ‘Team India Hain Hum.’ In the video, Ajay Devgn opened up about the film and also shared what got his interest. He talked about how surprised he was when he learned about the story of Syed Abdul Rahim. He said it was not just him but also the players in that team who changed the course of football in the 50s and 60s. He added that this is why he wanted to do the film as he wants more people to know about this story.
Devgn said, “Apart from being a great story, I never knew that something like that had happened in our country and football had reached its peak and only because of, I can’t say one man but one man and these players who changed the course of football in the 50s and 60s. In fact, I was shocked and surprised this would have happened and there is a person like him and that was the first thing that this story needs to be told.”
Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, ‘Maidaan’ will star Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudrani Ghosh in lead roles. The movie has been bankrolled by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla. It is set to release in theatres on Eid, April 10.