‘Maidaan’ Trailer Review: Ajay Devgn’s Football Drama Gives You The Feel Of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chak De India’

After a long delay, Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’ is all set to release finally in theatres this Eid. The film has been making headline ever since it was announced. It got completed almost a year and a half back, but the post production work was taking time, and then there was the dilemma of having a perfect release window. Finally, the makers of the film decided to release it on the auspicious occasion of Eid this year. After the immense appreciation that the teaser and the trailer received earlier, now they’ve released a final trailer for the film.
‘Maidaan’ is a biographical sports drama which talks of the golden era of Indian football. The film also stars Priya Mani, Gajraj Rao and many others. Check out this new trailer right here:
What’s interesting is that you can see Ajay Devgn in quite a different look. He isn’t in his macho avatar that he is always. He seems to be back in that sober-man with well parted hair look, something which he usually has in ‘Drishyam’. Also, Priya Mani as his onscreen wife looks so perfect with the look that it gives you the state of mind of the women in India around that time period.
Also, the trailer gives you a little feel that the film has portions which will remind you heavily of Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Chak De India’. The part where no one believed in the team, then somehow one man gets the team together from the small towns of the country and then takes them abroad for the world cup where they start losing initially and later on make a comeback after people start trolling them all over – those parts will surely remind you of the SRK film. While the sport is different this time, but it seems the emotions are pretty similar. Let’s hope it’s not just a copy of the same with some minor tweaks here and there.
Overall, the film does have a great vibe and with the current soar of patriotism in the country, it is a perfect time to release a film like this.
Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film is set to hit theatres on April 10. It will have a big clash at the ticket windows with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.