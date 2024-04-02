Art & Entertainment

‘Maidaan’ Trailer Review: Ajay Devgn’s Football Drama Gives You The Feel Of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chak De India’

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’s final trailer has been released. The film definitely has been on the shelves for long, but now it’s finally creating a big buzz around itself. Check out the new trailer right here.

Advertisement

Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Ajay Devgn Photo: Instagram
info_icon

After a long delay, Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’ is all set to release finally in theatres this Eid. The film has been making headline ever since it was announced. It got completed almost a year and a half back, but the post production work was taking time, and then there was the dilemma of having a perfect release window. Finally, the makers of the film decided to release it on the auspicious occasion of Eid this year. After the immense appreciation that the teaser and the trailer received earlier, now they’ve released a final trailer for the film.

‘Maidaan’ is a biographical sports drama which talks of the golden era of Indian football. The film also stars Priya Mani, Gajraj Rao and many others. Check out this new trailer right here:

Advertisement

What’s interesting is that you can see Ajay Devgn in quite a different look. He isn’t in his macho avatar that he is always. He seems to be back in that sober-man with well parted hair look, something which he usually has in ‘Drishyam’. Also, Priya Mani as his onscreen wife looks so perfect with the look that it gives you the state of mind of the women in India around that time period.

Ajay Devgn in 'Maidaan' - YouTube
'Maidaan' Trailer Review: Ajay Devgn Plays Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim In This Upcoming Sports Flick

BY Snigdha Nalini

Also, the trailer gives you a little feel that the film has portions which will remind you heavily of Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Chak De India’. The part where no one believed in the team, then somehow one man gets the team together from the small towns of the country and then takes them abroad for the world cup where they start losing initially and later on make a comeback after people start trolling them all over – those parts will surely remind you of the SRK film. While the sport is different this time, but it seems the emotions are pretty similar. Let’s hope it’s not just a copy of the same with some minor tweaks here and there.

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn in 'Maidaan' Teaser - null
'Maidaan' Teaser: Ajay Devgn Stars In Amit Sharma’s Sports Drama On Indian Football's 'Golden Era'

BY Gurpreet Kaur

Overall, the film does have a great vibe and with the current soar of patriotism in the country, it is a perfect time to release a film like this.

Maidaan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan - Instagra
Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Maidaan' Will Arrive This Eid; To Clash With Akshay-Tiger's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film is set to hit theatres on April 10. It will have a big clash at the ticket windows with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Polls: EC, Centre Get SC Notice Seeking Responses On Complete Count Of VVPAT Slips | Details
  2. Will Aishwarya Rai Appear On 'What The Hell Navya 2' With Jaya Bachchan, Shweta? Navya Naveli Nanda Reveals
  3. Sports World LIVE: Ben Stokes Opts Out Of ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  4. Election News LIVE: PM Says Cong Wants Anarchy; Congress Releases Fresh Candidate List For LS Polls
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: Will Regional Parties Hold The Key To Victory In Telangana & Andhra Pradesh?
  6. Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Are Reportedly Not Expecting Their First Child, Contrary To Rumours
  7. World Autism Awareness Day: From 'Rain Man' To ‘Asperger’s Are Us’, Here Are 5 Movies That Shed Light On This Spectrum
  8. Ajay Devgn Birthday Special: 7 Best Films of The Action Superstar