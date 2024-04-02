‘Maidaan’ Trailer Review: Ajay Devgn’s Football Drama Gives You The Feel Of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chak De India’

Also, the trailer gives you a little feel that the film has portions which will remind you heavily of Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Chak De India’. The part where no one believed in the team, then somehow one man gets the team together from the small towns of the country and then takes them abroad for the world cup where they start losing initially and later on make a comeback after people start trolling them all over – those parts will surely remind you of the SRK film. While the sport is different this time, but it seems the emotions are pretty similar. Let’s hope it’s not just a copy of the same with some minor tweaks here and there.