Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Madhuri Dixit’s Debut Series ‘The Fame Game’ Gets A Release Date

Featuring actors Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley and Muskkaan Jaferi, ‘The Fame Game’ is set to release on February 25.

'The Fame Name' will release on Netflix on February 25. Instagram\Dharmatic

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 5:24 pm

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit’s debut series ‘The Fame Game’s trailer was released by the makers on Thursday (February 10). The actress took to her Instagram handle and made the announcement of the same.

The series, featuring  Dixit in the lead role, showcases the story of a superstar named Anamika Anand, who suddenly goes missing. The story revealed that underneath the fame and success, there were several dark secrets.

At the virtual trailer launch of the show, Dixit said: “I play a superstar in the film and also have a husband and kids. But my real life is different from what you get to see in The Fame Game. I have been fortunate that I have worked with the best of filmmakers and co-actors. My family shares a much warmer relationship with me.”

Introducing her character, Dixit had written on Instagram, “Ajnabi si hai uski duniya. Ankahi si hai uski kahani. Par ab woh aa rahi hai apni kahani lekar duniya ke samne (Her world is like a stranger, her story is untold. But now she is coming in front of the world with her story).”

The series, which was previously titled ‘Finding Anamika’, has been directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli and it has been produced by Karan Johar. ‘The Fame Game’ series will stream from February 25 on Netflix. Johar had earlier written, “There is always a hidden truth behind the curtain of fame and stardom. What is this truth in the life of Bollywood’s biggest star Anamika Anand? Know more soon.”

