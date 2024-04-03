Art & Entertainment

Lizzo Not Quitting Music: I Meant Quit Giving Negative Energy, She Clarifies

Singer-songwriter Lizzo has clarified that she is not quitting the music industry, just days after she posted that she could no longer handle negative opinions on the Internet.

Lizzo Photo: Instagram
Last week, the 35-year-old singer said she would be stepping down from her career altogether after sharing that she was "tired of being dragged by everyone in (her) life."

However, she has now taken back her statement and has claimed that she meant she wanted to stop giving anything "negative" her attention.

Speaking in the new video, she said: "When I say ‘I quit,’ I mean, I quit giving any negative energy attention. What I’m not gonna quit, is the joy of my life, which is making music…which is connecting to people. Cause I know I’m not alone."

“In no way, shape, or form am I the only person who is experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive.”

Lizzo added that if she can just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit “letting negative people win, negative comments win, then I’ve done even more than I could have hoped for.”

“With that being said, I’m going to keep moving forward…keep being me," reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Lizzo had initially said that she was struggling with negative opinions of her work on social media and only wants to make others "happy" with her music but "hadn't signed up" for such backlash, so, she was going to leave fame behind altogether.

