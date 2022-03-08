Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio Donates Aids Worth $10 Million To Ukraine Amidst War Against Russia

Hollywood actor-producer has made a donation of $10 million to Ukraine to support its fight against Russia.

Leonardo DiCaprio Donates Aids Worth $10 Million To Ukraine Amidst War Against Russia
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio Britannica.com

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Mar 2022 10:38 pm

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has donated $10 million to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

As reported by Latestly.com, the actor has a personal connection with the country as his maternal grandmother, Helene Indenbirken, was born in Odessa as Jelena Stepanovna Smirnova. She and her parents emigrated to Germany in 1917, where DiCaprio's mother was born.

Related stories

Leonardo DiCaprio And Camila Morrone’s Vacation PDA At St. Barts Is All Over The Internet

Kate Winslet Couldn't Stop Crying When She Reunited With 'Titanic' Co-Star Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio Calls His Film 'Don’t Look Up' A Gift To The Climate Change Fight

DiCaprio who was mainly raised by his mother was very close his grandmother. His grandmother was a great supporter of his acting career.

Indenbirken was a regular to DiCaprio’s movie premieres.

DiCaprio set aside up to USD 10 million to support Ukraine and did not intend to make the news public. The International Visegrad Fund, a Visegrad Group project aimed at providing financial support for international initiatives, made the announcement.

He has been writing "actor and ecologist" in the profession column for years, having been nominated for six Oscars and winning a gold statuette for his role in Alejandro González Inarrit's ‘Revenant’.

The artist has long been involved in initiatives aimed at averting global warming. He and his family founded the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 1998, when he was 25 years old, to support "sustainable development around the world."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Leonardo DiCaprio Hollywood Hollywood Actor Money Donation Ukraine Russia Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Ukrainian Origins War Aids Philanthropy Leonardo DiCaprio India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Importance Of Systematic Investment Plan

Importance Of Systematic Investment Plan

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court