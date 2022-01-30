Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
Lata Mangeshkar's Health Shows Marginal Recovery, Says Doctor

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after testing positive for the contagious COVID-19 virus.

Lata Mangeshkar - Instagram

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 4:31 pm

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital when after testing positive for the contagious COVID-19 virus. Mangeshkar also tested positive pneumonia at the time. The singer has been in intensive care unit remained in the intensive care unit for several days before her Mangeshkar's team revealed that her health has been gradually improving. Now, a recent health report states that she is improving, but marginally.

According to an ETimes report, ICU doctor Pratit Samdani said, “Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has marginally improved. Her ventilator support was removed two days ago. She will continue to be under observation in ICU.”

Anusha Srinivasan, the singer's close friend, also revealed, “she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of for your prayers and good wishes.”

Previously, her team wrote on Twitter in response to her health update, “There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi’s health and she continues to be in the ICU. Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi’s health. Thank you.”

Friends and family of the singer are still praying for her quick recovery. A slew of fans has also taken to social media to express their support and empathy during this trying time.

