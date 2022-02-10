Lata Mangeshkar's Ashes Immersed In Nashik's Pavitra Ramkund

Late singer Lata Mangeshkar's family said their final goodbyes to the legendary singer, who died on February 6. The Mangeshkar family members travelled to Nashik on Thursday to place her ashes in the sacred Pavitra Ramkund on the banks of the Godavari River.

Adinath Mangeshkar, the late singer's nephew, and other relatives attended the immersion ceremony. A short prayer ritual was also performed by Hindu priests with the family and a few close friends in attendance. A few Nashik residents also flocked to the Goda Ghat in the area to pay their respects to the melody queen.

According to Hindustan Times report, Lata Mangeshkar’s sister, Usha Mangeshkar, told the reporters, “She (Lata) was not my sister, but mother. All the rituals have been performed on an auspicious muhurat.”

Satish Shukla, the president of the Nashik Purohit Sangh, performed the rituals. Kailas Jadhav, the civic commissioner of Nashik, and a few local politicians were also present at the ceremony. The city administration had made all of the necessary preparations for the rituals. At the site, a small platform and a pandal were built. Extensive police security was put in place, and vehicular traffic was prohibited in the area for a time.

Lata Mangeshkar died of multi-organ failure in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning. The same evening, she was cremated with full state honours at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who came to Shivaji Park to pay their respects to the music legend. On Monday, Lata Mangeshkar’s nephew received urns containing her ashes.

Actors Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor were among the celebrities who attended Lata Mangeshkar's funeral. Following her death on Sunday, tributes to the legendary singer poured in on social media.