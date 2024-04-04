Art & Entertainment

Lakshmi Manchu Has A Lazy Morning After Long Trip; 'Packed My Day As If It’s My Last'

Actress Lakshmi Manchu is finding it difficult to get out of bed after returning from a long trip.

Advertisement

Instagram
Lakshmi Manchu Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Lakshmi Manchu is finding it difficult to get out of bed after returning from a long trip.

In her Instagram stories, the actress, who could only be heard as there is no light in the room, funnily shared that she packed her day with work as if it is her “last day”.

Lakshmi, who made her acting debut with the American television series 'Las Vegas', was heard saying: “Is it just me or when you come back from a long trip you want to stay in bed and not get up. And I packed my day as if it’s my last day. But I don’t want to get out of bed. Good morning."

Advertisement

The actress has also appeared in one episode each of 'Desperate Housewives', 'Late Nights with my Lover' and 'Mystery ER'.

Lakshmi, who started her acting journey in 2011 with 'Anaganaga O Dheerudu', will next be seen in 'Adiparvam', which revolves around black magic

Reportedly, the actress will portray a character assigned with the task of liberating a girl from demonic possession.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Southern Samrat: How Stalin Represents The Ethos And Legacy Of DMK
  2. Tamil Nadu: An Ideological War Between Dravidian Politics And Hindutva
  3. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024, Match 16: Kolkata Knight Riders Claim A Huge 106-Run Win In Vizag - As It Happened
  4. Robert Downey Jr Birthday Special: 'Oppenheimer' To 'Tropic Thunder' - 5 Movies Which Prove He's Much More Than Just 'Ironman'
  5. Can You Get Ozempic at Costco? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Retail Giant's New Healthcare Offerings
  6. 5 Exceptionally Strong Female Characters In Recent Movies
  7. Congress Expels Sanjay Nirupam Over 'Anti-Party Statements', He Says I Resigned Earlier
  8. Watch: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Groove To 'Just The Way You Are' At Their Sangeet Ceremony