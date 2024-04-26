Krushna Abhishek Gets Emotional As Govinda Attends Sister Arti Singh's Wedding: Bohot Khushi Ka Din Hai Aaj

Television actor Arti Singh tied the knot to entrepreneur Dipak Chauhan on Thursday, April 25. The star-studded affair was attended by her close friends and family members, including brother Krushna Abhishek, sister-in-law Kashmera Shah, and uncle Govinda, among others.
As Govinda reached the venue to bless the newlyweds, Krushna got emotional that their feud had ended, and became emotional while speaking to the paparazzi. He said, "I am very happy. Bohot khushi ka hai aaj, Arti ke liye hum sab ke liye. Mama aaye bohot khushi hui. Vo dil ki baat hai, humara aisa emotional connect hai (It is a big day for Arti and each one of us. Mama (Govinda) came, and I am very happy. It's a matter of the heart. We are emotionally connected). I am so happy to see him. He is still there.”
Kashmera too mentioned how Govinda blessed both her sons at the wedding. It is believed that Krushna Abhishek and Govinda were not on talking terms for the past eight years. Their wives, Kashmera Shah and Sunita Ahuja, often lashed out at each other and engaged in a war of words on social media.
Meanwhile, Govinda arrived at Arti's wedding alone while his wife, Sunita, and daughter skipped the family wedding. Dressed in a black bandhgala, the actor greeted the paparazzi with a flying kiss. He told Instant Bollywood at the wedding, “Ishvar se praarthana hai, jo kripa Arti par hui hai kisi prakaar ka vastu dosh na lage (I pray for her well-being and may God protect her from bad energies).”
Ahead of the wedding, Arti and Kashmera had shared that they are expecting to see Govinda at the celebration.
Meanwhile, several videos from Arti's wedding made it to social media. She was a participant in ‘Bigg Boss 13’ along with Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, and Rashami Desai, among others. She has also appeared in a few TV shows like 'Maayka', 'Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai', 'Parichay', and 'Waaris'.