‘Bigg Boss’ fame Arti Singh is set to tie the knot with Dipak Chauhan. The actress took to her Instagram to share moments from her joyous sangeet ceremony that was attended by some of the biggest television stars. As pictures from the sangeet went viral, fans took to social media to speculate if her uncle, Govinda, would be a part of her wedding. In a recent interview, actor Kashmera Shah cleared the air and addressed the old feud between the veteran actor and Krushna Abhishek.
In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Kashmera Shah talked about the old feud that happened between Govinda and Krushna Abhishek. She talked about how Arti Singh wants Govinda to be present at her wedding and shower blessings upon her. Shah said, “He might have been angry at us, but he is not angry at Arti. And it is not Krushna’s wedding. If he were not coming to our wedding, we would have understood as he is upset with us. But it is Arti, and she really wants him there. I would request him to come as it is Arti, and not take our anger out on her.”
Shah also talked about how the family eagerly awaits Govinda at Singh’s wedding. She continued, “It’s a happy occasion for the family, and we will welcome him with our open arms. I am his daughter-in-law. I will be meeting my father-in-law at the wedding and will greet him by touching his feet. Arti has nothing to do with what ensued between us. These things happen in a family, but that does not mean that we don’t love each other.”
Arti Singh is set to marry Dipak Chauhan at the ISKCON Temple in Mumbai on April 25. The couple met each other through private matchmakers.