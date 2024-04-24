In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Kashmera Shah talked about the old feud that happened between Govinda and Krushna Abhishek. She talked about how Arti Singh wants Govinda to be present at her wedding and shower blessings upon her. Shah said, “He might have been angry at us, but he is not angry at Arti. And it is not Krushna’s wedding. If he were not coming to our wedding, we would have understood as he is upset with us. But it is Arti, and she really wants him there. I would request him to come as it is Arti, and not take our anger out on her.”