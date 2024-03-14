Actor Kriti Sanon has always managed to keep her personal life away from the limelight. In the latest promo of ‘No Filter Neha’, the actress shared how she is weary of letting her guard down, and revealed how she is looking for a partner who is honest, loyal and extremely loving.
Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, was seen telling Neha, “I have worked really hard in maintaining a filter, which I think you are going to break now.” However, Neha comforts her by mentioning that they will just have a conversation.
Neha shared the promo on her Instagram page and wrote in the caption, “Showing us how it’s done … no filter and more fierce than ever ! Presenting the gorgeous @kritisanon for the first time ever on #nofilterneha season 6.” Check out the promo:
In the promo, when Kriti mentioned that she wants a “honest, loyal and extremely loving”, Neha quipped if she is talking about 7-8 people or just one guy. The promo also depicts Neha saying that Kriti has never said anything wrong but she will change that. Hearing that, the National Award-winning actor was nervous about the show.
Earlier, during a chat with Pooja Talwar, Neha had mentioned how she saw Kriti’s fierce side and it surprised her. Other celebrities who have also shot for this season include Rashmika Mandanna, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tiger Shroff.
Work wise, Kriti will next be seen in ‘The Crew’ alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, and features the actors in the roles of cabin crew.