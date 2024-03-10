Art & Entertainment

Kristen Stewart Has 'Different Ideas' For Her Wedding To Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart is reportedly full of ideas about how she plans to marry her fiancee Dylan Meyer, with whom she has been engaged for more than two years.

I
IANS
March 10, 2024
March 10, 2024
       
Instagram
Kristen Stewart with Dylan Meyers Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Kristen Stewart is reportedly full of ideas about how she plans to marry her fiancee Dylan Meyer, with whom she has been engaged for more than two years.

A source told people.com that the 33-year-old actress has still not locked down her vision for their upcoming wedding.

“She has had different ideas of how to do her wedding,” said the source, reports dailymail.co.uk. “She may prefer less fanfare than she originally wanted. But it changes.”

The Oscar nominee “likes family life and is looking forward to more of that.”

Stewart “has been happy in her committed relationship and engaged for quite some time.” She is also said to love “being at home doing domestic things.”

The actress has been dating Meyer since 2019 and she revealed their engagement in 2021. Kristen Stewart previously dated model Stella Maxwell, and producer Alicia Cargyle.

Tags

Kristen Stewart

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement