Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Krishnam Raju Death: Prabhas Breaks Down At Uncle's Funeral; Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi Console The ‘Baahubali’ Actor

Prabhas got emotional at his uncle Krishnam Raju's final journey, which has shocked the entire Tollywood industry.

Prabhas left teary-eyed at Krishnam Raju's death
Prabhas left teary-eyed at Krishnam Raju's death Instagram

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 5:06 pm

Telugu veteran star Krishnam Raju passed away in the early hours of September 11. He was last seen in Prabhas-starrer "Radhe Shyam", which was released earlier this year. In fact, he was Prabhas’ uncle as well. His untimely death has shaken the entire Tollywood industry, and both his fans, family and artists, filmmakers from the industry have expressed their grief over the loss. 

During the last rites of Raju, his nephew Prabhas had an emotional breakdown, and is seen wiping off his tears while interacting with others. 

Not just him, several known personalities from the industry were spotted at Krishnam Raju’s abode in Hyderabad on Sunday. These included Tollywood stars like Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Anushka Shetty, Vijay Deverakonda and Sai Dharam Tej as they all paid their tributes to the ‘Rebel Star’. 

Seeing Prabhas crying uncontrollably while Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu consoled him. Allu Arjun too, who was there to pay his respects and condolences, was seen comforting Prabhas.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by actorprabhas ™ (@pb_cults)

For the unversed, Telugu cinema veteran actor Uppalapati Venkata Krishnam Raju, known as Krishnam Raju, was 82 at the time of his death. 

He had starred in more than 180 films in his career and was also an active politician. In the late 1990s, he was elected to the 12th and 13th Lok Sabha from Kakinada and Narasapuram constituencies in Andhra Pradesh with a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. He has also served as Minister of State for different cabinets including Defence, External Affairs and Consumer Affairs.

