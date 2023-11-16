Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
Kourtney Kardashian Throws Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner For Husband Travis Barker's 48th Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian Throws Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner For Husband Travis Barker's 48th Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian Barker celebrated her husband's 48th birthday by throwing him a vegan Thanksgiving dinner.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Instagram

Updated: 16 Nov 2023 10:27 am

In a series of posts shared on her Instagram Story, Kourtney offered a glimpse at the lavish table set up and decorations, which included a personalised menu and a Thanksgiving food-themed tablescape, along with a delicious-looking food spread, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“Vegan Thanksgiving for my baby’s birthday @travisbarker”, Kourtney captioned a clip set to Frank Sinatra’s ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’.

As per ‘People’, the birthday celebrations come shortly after the pair welcomed their first baby together earlier this month. In the video, ‘The Kardashians’ star panned along the table as she showed off decorations including tartan napkins, red and white patterned plates and a centrepiece featuring foods such as pumpkins, apples and pomegranates.

The room had also been decorated with red roses and candles. The Lemme founder tagged Khristianne Uy, a private chef known as Chef K who often caters for their events, into the post. Meanwhile, a sneak peek at the menu, which was titled, ‘Travis’s Birthday Thanksgiving Dinner’, showed the items being served included vegan mac and cheese and pumpkin pie, along with gluten-free stuffing and sweet corn casserole.

The menu also revealed that the dinner was being followed “by an advanced screening of Thanksgiving,” a new holiday-themed slasher starring Kourtney’s friend Addison Rae and Patrick Dempsey.

