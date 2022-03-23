Konkona Sen Sharma Doesn't Relate To Concept Of Gender

Bollywood actress Konkana Sen Sharma has stated that she is not a believer in society's gender construct. The actor, who has portrayed a wide range of roles over her career, stated that bringing out a very feminine aspect in a role is also something she would have to master.

Sharma describes herself as gender-neutral, as well as a little androgynous. Androgyny is when a person has both masculine and feminine characteristics. It can be represented in terms of biological sex, gender identity, or gender expression.

In a conversation with Harper's Bazaar India, Sharma said, “I don’t view myself as a woman. I see myself as being completely neutral. Gender is a taught concept that I don’t relate to. Even when I have to be very feminine in a film, I have to learn how to. There’s no one way of being a woman or a man or anything in between... I’ve always felt a bit androgynous."

The actor also stated that she has always been fine with not fitting in since she was a child, owing to her parents' unconventional and liberal upbringing. She claims that the uniformity makes her feel nearly claustrophobic.

Sharma, who has an 11-year-old son named Haroon Shorey with her ex-husband, actor Ranvir Shorey, says she encourages her kid to be a freethinker while still practising some kind of societal tolerance.

On the work front, Sharma was last seen in 'The Rapist', a film directed by her mother and filmmaker Aparna Sen that released in October last year. The film also starred Arjun Rampal and Tanmay Dhanania. Konkana will next be seen in the upcoming web series 'Soup' alongside Manoj Bajpayee.