Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan have maintained a cordial bond with each other even after their divorce. Kiran makes sure to be part of any celebrations or get-togethers in Aamir's family. She even shares a warm bond with Aamir's first wife (ex), Reena Dutta. On the occasion of Eid (April 11), Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan celebrated it with the latter's family. Their son Azad also joined the celebrations.
On Thursday, Kiran Rao shared a video on social media where she was seen having a fam-jam with Aamir and his family. In a video shared by Kiran on her Instagram handle, she is seen in a pastel colour saree and sitting with Aamir and his family as they posed for a pic. In one pic Aamir's mother Zeenat Hussain, and his sister Nikhat were also present. One pic had other guests. In one photo, Aamir posed with his mom and sisters while another pic featured Kiran and Azad.
Advertisement
Sharing the video, Kiran wrote in caption, "Eid Mubarak to all. May this year bring us peace and love''.
Earlier today, Aamir Khan and his sons Junaid and Azad stepped out to greet paps as they celebrated the festival of Eid. All three were in white outfits. They distributed sweets to the paps stationed outside their residence. Aamir was seen handing the kaju katli boxes to the paps and was also feeding them. When a paparazzo asked Mr Perfectionist to pose solo, he said, "Saath mein lete hain yaar (Let's pose together only)." He also wished them Happy Eid.
Aamir and Kiran announced divorce in July 2021 after being together for 15 years. They are co-parenting their son Azad. Khan has two children- Junaid and Ira from his first wife Reena. Ira got married this year with her longtime boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare.
Advertisement
On the work front, Aamir will be seen in 'Sitare Zameen Par'. Apart from acting, he has also produced it. It will release in December this year. Junaid is making his Bollywood debut with YRF's 'Maharaja'. He also has a film with Sai Pallavi. Kiran's last release as a director was 'Laapataa Ladies' which got an overwhelming response from critics and audiences.