On Thursday, Kiran Rao shared a video on social media where she was seen having a fam-jam with Aamir and his family. In a video shared by Kiran on her Instagram handle, she is seen in a pastel colour saree and sitting with Aamir and his family as they posed for a pic. In one pic Aamir's mother Zeenat Hussain, and his sister Nikhat were also present. One pic had other guests. In one photo, Aamir posed with his mom and sisters while another pic featured Kiran and Azad.