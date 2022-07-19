Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kichcha Sudeep Dons New Creative Hat, Designs His Own Costumes For 'Vikrant Rona'

Kichcha Sudeep becomes a costume designer for his movie 'Vikrant Rona.'

Sudeep
Sudeep IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 2:15 pm

Kichcha Sudeep is all set to be seen in a never-seen-before role in his much-awaited fantasy action-adventure 'Vikrant Rona.' The pan-India 3D movie is billed as one of the biggest films of Sudeep's career. What many don't know is that the star has also designed the costumes for the film.

According to insiders, Vikrant Rona's costumes were quite different during the discussion stages of the film. It was Sudeep who came up with the idea of getting rid of the sleeves and going for the sleeveless look. The Kannada star even added the cap and the gun holster to be at the back, and it went on to become a rage on the internet.

The trailer of 'Vikrant Rona'; has whetted audience anticipation levels by giving a glimpse of the mysterious adventure awaiting them on the screen.

'Vikrant Rona' releases worldwide in 3D on July 28. Starring Sudeep, directed by Anup Bhandari, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok, the movie is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creations in North India. It is produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins. The film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kichcha Sudeep Kannada Actor Sudeep Cricket Kapil Dev Vikrant Rona Anup Bhandari Upcoming Movie
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SL Vs PAK, 1st Test: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs PAK, 1st Test: Preview, Streaming

Darjeeling Political Landscape: New Dawn Or Lull Before New Storm?

Darjeeling Political Landscape: New Dawn Or Lull Before New Storm?