Kichcha Sudeep Dons New Creative Hat, Designs His Own Costumes For 'Vikrant Rona'

Kichcha Sudeep is all set to be seen in a never-seen-before role in his much-awaited fantasy action-adventure 'Vikrant Rona.' The pan-India 3D movie is billed as one of the biggest films of Sudeep's career. What many don't know is that the star has also designed the costumes for the film.

According to insiders, Vikrant Rona's costumes were quite different during the discussion stages of the film. It was Sudeep who came up with the idea of getting rid of the sleeves and going for the sleeveless look. The Kannada star even added the cap and the gun holster to be at the back, and it went on to become a rage on the internet.

The trailer of 'Vikrant Rona'; has whetted audience anticipation levels by giving a glimpse of the mysterious adventure awaiting them on the screen.

'Vikrant Rona' releases worldwide in 3D on July 28. Starring Sudeep, directed by Anup Bhandari, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok, the movie is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creations in North India. It is produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins. The film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.

[With Inputs from IANS]