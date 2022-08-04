Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Kiccha Sudeep Corrects Journalist Who Mispronounced 'Kannada', Asked If She Ever Did That With Hindi

Southern superstar Kiccha Sudeep, who was recently in news for his online debate with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn over Hindi as 'national language', has now schooled a journalist on how to correctly pronounce the word Kannada.

Kiccha Sudeep IANS

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 10:03 am

In a video shared on Twitter, Sudeep corrected the journalist saying that the correct word is Kannada and not ‘Kannad’. He also asked her if she has ever pronounced Hindi as Hind. "Jaise Hindi, Hind nahi hota, waise Kannada, Kannad nahi hota hai. (Like Hindi, cannot be Hind. Kannada also can't be become Kannad)," he can be seen telling the journalist.

The female journalist then replied that she is learning the language. To this, the actor said, "Aap seekho na, language choro, language ka naam toh sahi rakkho na. Aap Tamil sahi bolte ho, Telugu sahi bolte ho, jab Kannada ki baat aati hai toh Kannad boldete ho aap (Forget the language, at least know the right name of the language. You pronounce the names of Tamil and Telugu correctly but when it comes to Kannada, you say Kannad)."

He continued, "Kannad nahi hai, Kannada hai. Hum kabhi bhi Hind bole hai? Nahi na? Hindi hi bolte hai na? Shudhh Hindi mein bolte hai na Hindi. Kannada language seekhna choro aap woh ek alag kahani hai, aap try karo lekin Kannada, hann (It's not Kannad, it's Kannada. Did we ever say Hind? No, right? We say Hindi? We pronounce it correctly, right? Forget learning the Kannada language that's a different story, you can try but it's Kannada)."

Sudeep got himself in a controversy recently when he raised the issue of Hindi as a national language.

 “You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere," he said previously while referring to films such as RRR and KGF Chapter 2.

His comment gave rise to an online tussle with actor Ajay Devgn who said, “My brother, if according to you Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your movies in your mother tongue by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man.”

