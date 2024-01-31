Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick To Co-Star In New Movie After Two Decades

"From this chance encounter grows a charged and dynamic friendship – first as late-night text sessions filled with humour and intimate revelations, growing into something that shakes the foundation of both their lives," reads the synopsis, as per Deadline.

“We are so excited to work together on screen again for the first time in 20 years in such a funny, moving and original script," the couple shared in a statement with the outlet.

While Bacon and Sedgwick, 58, have not acted together onscreen in 20 years, the pair have worked on different movies each have directed. Sedgwick starred in Bacon's feature directorial debut with 2005's ‘Loverboy’, and Bacon returned the favour when she made her own feature directorial debut in 2022 with the movie ‘Space Oddity’.