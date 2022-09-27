Keep Chasing Your Dreams, Says Actress Kaniha

Actress Kaniha, who is known to be someone who chooses to live life on her own terms, on Tuesday disclosed that she had realised another dream of hers -- to learn to ride a bike -- a year ago despite people discouraging her by asking her why she was doing it.



Taking to Instagram, Kaniha said: "Dreams know no age, dreams know no fear. Keep chasing your dreams!! A year ago, I taught myself to ride bikes. When many said, 'Why ? Why NOW?', I smiled..."



Only recently, the actress had shared a video in which she was seen learning the musical instrument Ukulele all by herself.





The actress, who has been a part of some critically acclaimed hits in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, had then said, "Why should everything be perfect? Why should I showcase everything perfect?



"Here's me being goofy and self-teaching myself from YouTube tutorials and taking baby steps with my new found love 'Uke'. When I got the weekend free... Why waste it? Learning something new. Feel good factor! This might seem super elementary for music professionals (please excuse moi) but what if this motivates and pushes someone like me to learn something new?!"