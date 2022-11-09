Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Katrina Kaif Recalls A Huge Fight Broke Out During Her Wedding With Vicky Kaushal: I Heard Loud Noises Behind Me

Katrina got married to Vicky Kaushal last year in a private wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. 

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 5:45 pm

Katrina Kaif made an appearance on ‘The Kapil Sharma show’ with ‘Phone Bhoot’ co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi earlier this week. During one of the segments, the actress talked about how a big fight broke out at their wedding in Rajasthan.

Sharing details of the same, Katrina mentioned how her sisters, including Isabelle Kaif, got into a fight with Vicky's friends. When Kapil was asked about the joota chupai ritual during her wedding, Katrina said, "I was hearing very loud noises behind me. As I turned, I saw everyone fighting and pulling the shoes toward themselves. There were my sisters and Vicky's friends. They were literally fighting."  

When the judge Archana Puran Singh asked who won the fight, the actress responded, "Pata nahin. Actually maine pucha nahin. Main khudki shaadi me itna busy thi (I don't know. I was so busy that I couldn't ask)."

For the unversed, Katrina got married to Vicky last year in a private wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by family members and close friends. The couple reportedly dated in secret for almost two years before tying the knot

Work wise, Katrina will be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ alongside Salman Khan apart from Sriram Raghavan's next ‘Merry Christmas’ opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She is also a part of Farhan Akhtar's ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Vicky, on the other hand, has ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, and Meghna Gulzar's next ‘Sam Bahadur’ in the pipeline.

