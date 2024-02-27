Oscar-winning star Kate Winslet has never been afraid of expressing herself in front of the limelight. Recently, the actress appeared as a guest on the Today show to promote her new show ‘The Regime’ and shed light on her experiences of being body-shamed and how the Hollywood industry has evolved so much over the past few years.
“You know, it’s really interesting how much [the industry] has changed,” she said, adding, “And I think about the moments I did have to kind of say, ‘Well, look, I’m going to be myself and I have curves and this is who I am.’”
The ‘Titanic’ star reminisced about how the showbiz worked at the time she set foot in the industry and noted that there was “a lot of fat-shaming that would go on back in the day.”
“That has changed,” she said, and stressed that the present-day Hollywood has evolved, particularly with the rise of younger generations of female actors. “They have a voice. They’re learning how to hang on it. They stand up for themselves. They know that they matter. They count for something,” she explained. She went on to add, “They’re great together. It’s an exciting time for younger actresses to be coming into an industry like this one — which is huge — but to feel held, supported, nurtured. It’s changed so much. It’s wonderful.”
The ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ actress’ thoughts reveal that there has been a positive change towards making a more encouraging, empowering and inclusive atmosphere for actors, especially women. “It’s about who you are on the inside and learning to be at peace with that and being okay with that.” She also stated that, in her opinion, acceptance and representation are absolutely key for women in today’s day-and-age.
On the acting front, Winslet will be next seen in HBO’s ‘The Regime,’ which will premiere on March 3. She will then be seen as a narrator in the documentary film, ‘DreamScapes,’ and will also be seen in ‘Avatar 3.’