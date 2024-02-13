Kate Winslet Says 'Life Was Quite Unpleasant' After 'Titanic' Fame

In an interview published by Vogue in September 2023, Kate talked about why she had to be brave to film a topless scene for the film Lee.

“I had to be really f*cking brave about letting my body be its softest version of itself and not hiding from that,” she told the publication.

Kate said it all “stems from having been subjected to the most awful scrutiny and judgment, and, actually, I would go so far as to say bullying, from mainstream media when I was in my 20s.”