Popular actor Govinda surprised everyone when he attended his niece Arti Singh’s wedding in Mumbai recently, thereby ending his eight-year-long fight with Arti’s brother Krushna Abhishek. He blessed the newlyweds on their special day.
Post the wedding, Krushna’s wife, Kashmera Shah, talked about Mama Govinda attending Arti’s wedding, and shared what happened after the actor arrived at the wedding. For the unversed, Kashmera had earlier mentioned that if Govinda attends Arti’s wedding, she would touch his feet and apologise to him.
Now, Kashmera has shared that even though she tried to do it, Govinda did not let her bend down, and he blessed her by saying, ‘Jeete raho, khush raho’. She told E-Times, “He was angry with Krushna and me, but not with Arti. I hoped he attended the ceremony for her, and I am glad he did. As luck would have it, I was the only one present at the entrance welcoming the guests when he entered, while Krushna was with Arti on stage. He and I were walking on opposite sides, and it felt surreal, to be honest.”
Advertisement
She further continued, “Our eyes met; I bowed with a namaste and he smiled back. I walked up to him and straightaway took him to the stage. I bent down to touch his feet, but he didn’t let me, just like how elders stop you from bending down and bless you before that. He said, ‘Jeete raho, khush raho’. I bent to touch his feet. That is the apology. As a daughter-in-law, I had to do it.”
Kashmera further shared how she introduced her children to Govinda, and he hugged them. She said, “That was it for me. We don’t have any elder in the family other than him and he is my mama-sasur. I am so happy he blessed my kids,” she said.
Advertisement
Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek, who is Arti’s elder brother, have not been on talking terms after they had a huge fallout in 2016. Hence, everyone was unsure if Govinda would attend Arti’s wedding after he missed the TV star’s Haldi, Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies. However, Govinda graced the wedding reception happily.
He also greeted the paparazzi outside the wedding, and told Instant Bollywood, “Ishvar se praarthana hai, jo kripa Arti par hui hai kisi prakaar ka vastu dosh na lage (I pray for her wellbeing and may god protect her from evil eyes).”
Later, Krushna Abhishek shared his happiness on Govinda attending Arti’s wedding, and said, “Maama aaye bahut khushi hui. I was so happy to see him. Wo dil ki baat hai. Humara emotional connect hai.”