Kartik Aaryan's Relatives Die In Mumbai Hoarding Collapse, 'Chandu Champion' Actor Attends Funeral

Recently, a hoarding collapsed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area due to dust storm followed by heavy rainfall. Reportedly, 16 people died in the mishap. As per reports, actor Kartik Aaryan’s relatives Manoj Chansoria and Anita Chansoria were also among the deceased.
As per a report in Indian Express, their bodies were recovered two days later on Wednesday in an ‘almost decomposed’ state. Kartik's relatives were in Mumbai for their visa work as they were supposed to go to the United States to visit their son Yash. On Monday, when Yash failed to reach his parents as their phone were showing out of reach, he contacted local friends and authorities who recovered their bodies.
The report stated, “Their son had been trying to contact them since 5 p.m. on May 13. Unable to reach Manoj, and with Anita not answering her phone, he contacted his father’s colleagues for help."
The report further stated that Kartik’s uncle Manoj Chansoria, retired Air Traffic Control (ATC) general manager and aunt Anita stopped at a Mumbai petrol pump on May 13, 2024. They were supposed to return to Jabalpur from Mumbai via Indore on the same day. At around 4:30 pm, as fierce wind, heavy rains and thunderstorms battered Mumbai, a 250-ton hoarding collapsed onto their red SUV at the petrol bunk.
An official told the publication that their car was “almost flattened due to the weight and pressure of the girder.” They had to cut the car doors and the roof to take out the dead bodies.
A family friend told that their final rites were performed at a crematorium in Sahar on Thursday. It was also attended by Kartik.
The permitted size of the hoarding was 40×40 feet. It was an illegal hoarding sized 120×120 feet. Meanwhile, the police have arrested Bhavesh Prabhudas Bhinde, the owner of the hoarding.
Coming back to Kartik Aaryan, the actor has been sharing awe-inspiring posters of his upcoming movie, 'Chandu Champion'. He is playing Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar in the film. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie is all set to hit the screens on June 14.