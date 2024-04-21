Art & Entertainment

Karisma Kapoor Stuns Fans In A Breezy Co-Ord Set: ‘Summer Lovin’

Karisma Kapoor on Sunday won the hearts of her fans worldwide by dropping some mesmerising pictures of herself in a breezy summer attire.

Karisma Kapoor Photo: Instagram
The ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ actress took to her Instagram and shared a string of pictures donning a pastel green floral co-ord set.

The set comprises a long kurta-style top paired with matching trousers.

She opted for a no-makeup look and tied her hair in a ponytail. Karisma rounded off the look with silver hoop earrings, juttis and sunglasses.

For the caption, the ‘Biwi No 1’ actress wrote: "Summer lovin."

Fans showered love in the comments section, with one expressing, “awssmmmm”, while another conveyed, “love from Pakistan”. A user also wrote: “Luv from Kashmir”.

Meanwhile, she was recently seen in the mystery thriller film ‘Murder Mubarak’ alongside Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, and Sanjay Kapoor.

It is streaming on Netflix.

