After building enough anticipation, Kareena Kapoor is now waiting for the release of her upcoming film – ‘Crew.’ The movie built enough buzz while it was in production. Now that the teaser was released a few days ago, fans are waiting with bated breath for this comedy flick. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about her role in the film and talked about how her fans will love her in this avatar.
Kareena Kapoor recently interacted with her fans on a special Zoom call. On the call, she talked at length about her film and her character. The actor will be seen playing the role of a cabin crew. She revealed that her role in this film is starkly different from the roles she has essayed in her recent releases. She said, “It's a very fun light-hearted film to watch. I think after ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Jaane Jaan’, this is the film that all my fans will really really enjoy. The Bebo that they want to see, the Bebo they love.”
The teaser of ‘Crew’ begins with a voiceover by Tabu where she mentions that the situation is going to get extreme. As the teaser progresses, we see the air hostesses who steal peanut boxes meant for passengers and beat up unruly passengers. They also plan to make big bucks.
Starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma, ‘Crew’ promises to be a joyful ride. The film has been produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. This marks Kareena’s second collaboration with these two after ‘Veere Di Wedding’ which was released in 2018. ‘Crew’ is set to hit theatres on March 29.