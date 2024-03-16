Kareena Kapoor recently interacted with her fans on a special Zoom call. On the call, she talked at length about her film and her character. The actor will be seen playing the role of a cabin crew. She revealed that her role in this film is starkly different from the roles she has essayed in her recent releases. She said, “It's a very fun light-hearted film to watch. I think after ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Jaane Jaan’, this is the film that all my fans will really really enjoy. The Bebo that they want to see, the Bebo they love.”