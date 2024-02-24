‘Crew’ Teaser: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu And Kriti Sanon Are Ready To Tickle Your Funny Bones With The Heist Comedy

‘Crew’ also marks the second collaboration of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rhea Kapoor, post their 2018 film ‘Veere Di Wedding’. Earlier, talking about the film, Kareena said in a statement, Kareena said, “Veere Di Wedding holds a special place in my heart. Working with Rhea and Ektaa was an incredible journey. So, when Rhea came to me with her new project The Crew I was quite intrigued. This also means I get to share screen space with two stellar actors, Tabu and Kriti.”