‘Crew’ Teaser: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu And Kriti Sanon Are Ready To Tickle Your Funny Bones With The Heist Comedy

The teaser of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Crew’ is out, and it starts with Tabu saying, “Yahan ka taapmaan aapke liye bahot garm hone vala hai (The temperature here is going to be too hot for you)”. Well, with the three stunning ladies on the block it is certainly worth believing.
As soon as the trio enters the frame, they exude swag like no other. They are seen dressed as air hostesses, entering a flight. However, they soon are shown to be not-so-normal air hostesses, who are part of a heist. In fact, ‘Crew’ is a heist comedy, which is full of roller coaster emotions from the three stars. Watch the teaser here:
The official logline of the film on YouTube reads, “Crew is an entertaining and captivating comic adventure! Three ordinary air hostesses from Mumbai embark on a journey to pursue their dreams but find themselves caught up in unexpected misfortunes. This comic caper offers a delightful blend of humour, light-heartedness, and humanism, so sit back, and enjoy this entertaining and uplifting adventure.”
Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film has been produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor with special appearances by Anil Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma, among others.
‘Crew’ also marks the second collaboration of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rhea Kapoor, post their 2018 film ‘Veere Di Wedding’. Earlier, talking about the film, Kareena said in a statement, Kareena said, “Veere Di Wedding holds a special place in my heart. Working with Rhea and Ektaa was an incredible journey. So, when Rhea came to me with her new project The Crew I was quite intrigued. This also means I get to share screen space with two stellar actors, Tabu and Kriti.”
‘Crew’ will hit the theatres on March 29.