In a conversation with The Week, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about being one of the few actresses who earn Rs 10 to Rs 15 crore per project. She revealed that she picks projects without looking at the money aspect of it. She mentioned that if she likes a role, she is ready to say yes to the film even if she is paid less for it. She said, “The films I choose are not about money. It has always been about the fact that if I like a role, I might do the film for less. It depends on my mood, it depends on the fact what the film is, what the role is offering me.”