Kareena Kapoor Opens Up About Being One Of The Highest-Paid Actresses In Bollywood, Says She Chooses Films Based On Roles

In a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about being one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. She will be next seen in 'Singham Again.'

Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor Khan Photo: Vogue
With a career spanning over two decades, Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of those few actors in Bollywood who has not taken a break and has been working tirelessly. The actor has now become one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. In a recent interview, Kareena opened up about this milestone in her career and revealed that she never looks at the money when finalizing scripts.

In a conversation with The Week, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about being one of the few actresses who earn Rs 10 to Rs 15 crore per project. She revealed that she picks projects without looking at the money aspect of it. She mentioned that if she likes a role, she is ready to say yes to the film even if she is paid less for it. She said, “The films I choose are not about money. It has always been about the fact that if I like a role, I might do the film for less. It depends on my mood, it depends on the fact what the film is, what the role is offering me.”

Kareena also mentioned that she feels that she is at that juncture of her career where she can deliver what is asked of her and even more. She also said that is always open to working on high-budget commercial films provided she likes the role that has been offered to her.

On the work front, she will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ where she will share the screen with Ajay Devgn once again. Speaking about reuniting with Devgn, she heaped praises on the actor. She said, “I have been so fortunate to have worked so often with Ajay and known him for so many years, even before I was an actress. He is such a solid actor, such a solid person. He is one actor where I would say that we are actually friends. We actually have fun when we work on a film together.”

Kareena was last seen in ‘Crew’ where she shared the screen with Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kriti Sanon. The movie was a blockbuster hit.

