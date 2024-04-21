Director Rohit Shetty got the audience on their toes when he shared the first still of Deepika Padukone in the avatar of Shakti Shetty for ‘Singham Again.’ The actor will share the screen with Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn, and Kareena Kapoor. In a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor talked about the film and shared a major update. She confirmed that she will be playing a role in this much-awaited action-comedy film.
In a conversation with BBC Asian Network, Kareena Kapoor gave the audience some much-needed details about ‘Singham Again.’ She said that she has full faith in Rohit Shetty’s vision. She said, “I’m sure that’s part of the surprise of the film that you guys have to watch! But yes, it’s a stellar cast. And I think there’s no one better than Rohit Shetty to bring us all together in one frame. Yes, and it’s definitely going to happen.”
The actor talked about how the film has a lot of emotions and how she has a pivotal role to play. She continued, “The movie has emotion, and action, and on top of that, I have a lovely role that’s a pivotal part of the film. Even if you look at big-ticket Hollywood films like ‘Avengers’, there’s always an emotional connection. ‘Singham Again’ has emotion that comes from my character. So, after doing ‘Crew’ and especially the audience, seeing me in this movie will be a total 360-degree turn as an actor.”
Helmed by Rohit Shetty, ‘Singham Again’ will be the third film in the hit cop franchise. ‘Singham’ was released in 2011 and ‘Singham Returns’ hit the screens in 2014. ‘Singham Again’ will be released in theatres on August 15.