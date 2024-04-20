Art & Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Shares Pictures Of Taimur, Jeh Scribbling Letter For Their Grandma On Her Birthday

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is basking in the success of her recent theatrical film 'Crew', is celebrating her mother Babita Kapoor's birthday on Saturday.

Advertisement

Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is basking in the success of her recent theatrical film 'Crew', is celebrating her mother Babita Kapoor's birthday on Saturday.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is basking in the success of her recent theatrical film 'Crew', is celebrating her mother Babita Kapoor's birthday on Saturday.

The actress took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared several pictures of her kids writing a letter to their grandmother and wishing her the best.

Kareena wrote in the caption: "Happy birthday to our world. Meri maa."

The pictures show Kareena and Saif’s elder son Taimur scribbling a letter for his grandmother. While the younger one, Jeh, has doodled on the paper in incoherent lines, but the emotion still shines through with the use of stickers like "Stay cool" and "Hot Stuff".

Advertisement

The last picture in the carousel shows Kareena hugging her mother while her father, Randhir Kapoor is also seen in the background.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is currently filming the Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Singham Again’.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

'Singham Again' marks the third part of the 'Singham' franchise, which is a part of the Rohit Shetty cop universe.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final