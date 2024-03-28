‘Crew’, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon, is all set to release tomorrow and the excitement regarding the film is indeed at its peak. With the film, the fans would get to witness the biggest commercial family entertainer on the silver screens. With the trailer and the songs of the film, the makers have managed to set a perfect tone for its arrival. And as the release comes to a close, the ‘Crew’ cast is leaving no stone unturned to take the excitement a notch higher.
Now, adding to the excitement, Kareena shared a fun BTS video from the sets of ‘Crew’ and captured all her beautiful memories from the film’s sets. From having a good time with her co-stars, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, to filming her character as an air hostess, to all her looks, Kareena made sure to share a glimpse of her journey from the sets.
Advertisement
She captioned the video as, "We laughed, we cried, we fought, we argued, we ate, and somewhere in between, the magic called moviemaking happened... with the best CREW ever. So grab your popcorn, switch off your phones, fasten your seatbelts, and let three badass ladies take you on your most fun flight ever. Sona Kahan hai… ?? Sona?? See you tomorrow. 29th March in cinemas. #1DayToGo #Crew" Check it out here:
With ‘Crew’ set for its release tomorrow, the film has been getting an amazing response on the advance bookings. So gear up to go on a cinematic journey like never before with the film, helmed by Rajesh A. Krishnan. It is backed by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network.