‘Crew’, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon, is all set to release tomorrow and the excitement regarding the film is indeed at its peak. With the film, the fans would get to witness the biggest commercial family entertainer on the silver screens. With the trailer and the songs of the film, the makers have managed to set a perfect tone for its arrival. And as the release comes to a close, the ‘Crew’ cast is leaving no stone unturned to take the excitement a notch higher.