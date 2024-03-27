'Crew' Box Office Prediction: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon Starrer Likely To Open In Single Digit

'Crew', starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, is all set to arrive in the theatres this Friday, March 29. The buzz has been quite positive. The trailer, songs especially 'Choli Ke Peeche' and 'Naina' have won audiences' hearts. The movie marks the reunion of Kareena, Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor after 2018 film, 'Veere Di Wedding'. 'Crew' has these three leading ladies from three generations and moviegoers are excited to see them sharing the same screen space. Ahead of its release, we asked a a few trade experts to know how much the film will earn on day 1 at the box office. Here's what they predicted.
Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said that the buzz of the film is very exciting and added, ''Crew makes a fun and quirky tale. The music is really catchy and recreated versions of the old songs have caught on in a big way. With the elements and respectable release size, I am pretty sure producers and distributors will plan it''.
Predicting the day 1 box office collection of 'Crew', Rathi added, ''It can actually earn Rs 5-6 crore on day 1 or it might be higher.''
''Crew has a competitor, 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' and it's a big one. The franchise has a following of its own. I won't be surprised if that does extremely well simultaneously. Good thing is that with these two movies, enough inventory and shows can be divided between two films and they can perform phenomenally well together. Both have different audiences and they will perform well simultaneously at the box office,'' he added.
Film exhibitor Lokendra Jain has different take altogether about the buzz of 'Crew'. He also predicted that the movie will not even collect Rs 5 crore on day 1 of its release. He added, ''These Bollywood people are still not aware what audience wants to see.''
Jain further said, ''70%-80% people of India are staying in rural areas and how many of them will understand 'Crew' title? It will work only in limited multiplexes''.
Producer and film business expert, Girish Johar said that he is expecting Rs 4-5 crore from 'Crew' on day 1. He added, ''It's a multiplex, urban audience, top tier cities film and there is a certain awareness and some excitement level. It's not a mass film but multiplex audiences would watch it.''
Johar continued, ''I believe there is a Good Friday holiday, so, it will help the collections of Crew and it will definitely benefit the film.''
Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, 'Crew' is produced by Ekta and Rhea. The film is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Kareena, Tabu and Kriti play crew members. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma have special cameo appearances.