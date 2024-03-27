'Crew' Box Office Prediction: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon Starrer Likely To Open In Single Digit

'Crew', starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, is all set to arrive in the theatres this Friday, March 29. The buzz has been quite positive. The trailer, songs especially 'Choli Ke Peeche' and 'Naina' have won audiences' hearts. The movie marks the reunion of Kareena, Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor after 2018 film, 'Veere Di Wedding'. 'Crew' has these three leading ladies from three generations and moviegoers are excited to see them sharing the same screen space. Ahead of its release, we asked a a few trade experts to know how much the film will earn on day 1 at the box office. Here's what they predicted.