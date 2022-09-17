Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
Karan Johar Wishes 'Strongest Pillar Of Our Nation'

Filmmaker Karan Johar wished the 'strongest pillar' of the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 72 on Saturday.

Karan Johar and Narendra Modi
Karan Johar and Narendra Modi IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Sep 2022 3:36 pm

Filmmaker Karan Johar extended his warm wishes for the Prime Minister on Twitter.

He wrote: "To the strongest pillar of our nation, leading our country to making an enduring mark on the world map - happy birthday @narendramodi ji!"

A string of Bollywood personalities such as Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Anupam Kher among many others took to their respective social media accounts to wish the leader a year full of happiness and good health.

Karan Johar Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi Birthday Filmmaker Twitter Indian Film Industry Bollywood
