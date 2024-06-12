Art & Entertainment

Karan Johar Says If Content Is King, Writers Are Emperors

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, who is gearing up for his upcoming venture ‘Kill’, has called writers the soul of a film.

Karan Johar
Karan Johar Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, who is gearing up for his upcoming venture ‘Kill’, has called writers the soul of a film.

After attending the trailer launch of ‘Kill’ along with co-producer Guneet Monga, and actors Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, and Raghav Juyal on Wednesday, Karan Johar said, “If content is the king, writers are the emperors. "The film industry functions because a writer pens a script and takes it to the makers. If the writer is the director of the film that he or she has written, it’s a glorious combination. The foundation of any movie is the story... A story has to work for all departments to function properly." ‘Kill’ is dubbed as the most violent film from India, taking over the reins from Anurag Kashyap, who is known for his use of gut-squirming violence in his films. Incidentally, the film is co-produced by Oscar-winning producer Guneet, a frequent collaborator of Kashyap. 'Kill' marks the reunion of Guneet and Karan after 11 years with their last co-production being the critically-acclaimed Cannes return, 'The Lunchbox'.

Karan said violence in cinema demands to be looked upon as an art form, adding that films that use violence as a tool belong to a specific genre and have a very niche audience with a palette for such content. He also spoke about the huge cost incurred by the producers because of the superstars in the industry. “Trust me, entourage costs are the least of the worries for the producers. The real trouble is the cost of a superstar. Sometimes a producer caves into their demands just because he or she wants to make that film. "But many times it becomes practically impossible to accommodate that cost. There can be a break up of sorts on the cost of actors or they can take profits in slabs as per the performance of the film, but many stars need to reconsider their costs because a lot of them are not in touch with reality,” Karan told the media.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Drugs Worth More Than Rs 66 Cr Seized In Assam, Three Held
  2. No Gains In Kashmir If Militant Outfits Succeed In Derailing J-K Polls: Omar To Ex-Army Chief
  3. Breaking News, June 12: Another Encounter In J&K; Pema Khandu Stakes Claim To From Govt In Arunachal | Highlights
  4. Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Injured As Fresh Encounter Erupts In Doda District; 3rd Attack In 24 Hours
  5. NEET Row: 63 Unfair Cases Reported, No Paper Leak; Sanctity Not Compromised, Says NTA
Entertainment News
  1. Karan Johar Says If Content Is King, Writers Are Emperors
  2. Badshah Calls Himself 'Rapper Union'; Karan Aujla Talks About Working With Tiger In 'Sheikh'
  3. Governors Ball Music Festival 2024: Post Malone, The Killers, SZA And Others Rock The Festival Line Up – View Pics
  4. ‘Lost On Superman Role Due To Sexuality’, Matt Bomer Reveals Being Gay Was Weaponized Against Him
  5. 84th Annual Peabody Awards: Quirky Moments That You Must Have Missed From The Awards Night – View Pics
Sports News
  1. India Vs USA: Arshdeep Singh Creates Massive T20 World Cup Record For India With His 9/4
  2. India Vs United States Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Netravalkar Makes The New Ball Talk To Slightly Shift Pressure
  3. South Africa Ready For World-Class India, Says Laura Wolvaardt
  4. West Indies Vs New Zealand, Trinidad Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, WI Vs NZ Match?
  5. England Vs Oman Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 28: When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. US Expands Sanctions On Russia Over Support From Countries Like China; Biden To Sign Security Agreement With Ukraine
  2. ‘Lost On Superman Role Due To Sexuality’, Matt Bomer Reveals Being Gay Was Weaponized Against Him
  3. Congo: Over 80 Dead As Boat Capsizes On River, Says President
  4. Aliens Might Be Living Among Us 'Disguised As Humans', Harvard Researchers Claim In New Study
  5. 'Some Workable, Some Not': Antony Blinken On 'Numerous' Changes Requested By Hamas In US' Ceasefire Plan
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12: Another Encounter In J&K; Pema Khandu Stakes Claim To From Govt In Arunachal | Highlights
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka