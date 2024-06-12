Karan Johar Says If Content Is King, Writers Are Emperors

Karan said violence in cinema demands to be looked upon as an art form, adding that films that use violence as a tool belong to a specific genre and have a very niche audience with a palette for such content. He also spoke about the huge cost incurred by the producers because of the superstars in the industry. “Trust me, entourage costs are the least of the worries for the producers. The real trouble is the cost of a superstar. Sometimes a producer caves into their demands just because he or she wants to make that film. "But many times it becomes practically impossible to accommodate that cost. There can be a break up of sorts on the cost of actors or they can take profits in slabs as per the performance of the film, but many stars need to reconsider their costs because a lot of them are not in touch with reality,” Karan told the media.